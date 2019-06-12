Eyes on the area
The New York Times trained its gaze onto the Felicianas with an opinion piece about dogs at Angola. Visit nytimes.com/2019/06/09/opinion/angola-prison-dogs.html to see the gorgeous portraits of the canine employees of the prison.
Catch a book from a Mets player
Ron Swoboda, a member of the 1969 Miracle Mets team, will be signing copies of his book "Here's the Catch" from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Conundrum, 11917 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville.
Fall rodeo tickets, more available
Tickets are on sale for the October Angola rodeo dates. Call the ticket office at (225) 655-2607 or (225) 655-2030 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets and information are available at angolarodeo.com. Online purchases cannot be made on mobile devices.
OTHER FALL EVENTS: Tickets are on sale for several annual events, including the Southern Garden Symposium on Oct. 18-19 and the Wags & Whiskers Gala on July 27, both in St. Francisville. The annual West Feliciana Education Foundation's dodge ball fundraiser is Sept. 21.
The Day the War Stopped event
The annual re-enactment of the Day the War Stopped in St. Francisville is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event recalls the burial of a Union officer by Masons in St. Francisville. Visit The Day the War Stopped on Facebook.
Summer at the library
Space-themed reading programs are available at both Audubon Regional Library and the West Feliciana Parish Library. And, a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries traveling display is at the Jackson branch of Audubon Regional Library. It features information about local plants and animals in the Florida parishes.
Lip Sync Battle coming up
Weather postponed the Lip Sync Battle, so it is reset for June 22. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the event starts at 7:30 p.m. at West Feliciana Sports Park. Cost is $2 per person, benefiting the Royal Blue Club. Concessions will include adult beverages. Call (225) 784-8447 to enter the competition.
Rummage sale
A rummage sale to benefit the LSU Agricultural Center's 4-H Office in West Feliciana, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, is planned for July 18-20. Proceeds will help purchase an outside shed to hold equipment and items for 4-H and the school gardens.