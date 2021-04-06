Feliciana Soil & Water Conservation District will elect one supervisor June 12, for a three-year term beginning July 1.
April 1-30 is the nomination period for applicants to qualify as a candidate for the office of District Supervisor in the annual election, a news release said.
A district supervisor oversees the operations of the Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District including, but not limited to, decision making regarding budgets and expenditures, hiring of district personnel, and working with the USDA's Natural Resources and Conservation Service, along with other important tasks.
The Feliciana Soil and Water Conversation District's cooperative agreement incorporates programs administered by the USDA and NRCS in its Clinton, Louisiana field office located alongside the Farm Service Agency.
For information on the nomination or election process, contact Arlene Culpepper via email at Arlene.Culpepper@la.nacdnet.net.
Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District's territory includes East Feliciana Parish and West Feliciana Parish. It seeks new cooperators in those parishes that may greatly benefit from the resources offered by the NRCS. Those services include many conservation technical assistance programs and activities such as conservation of private grazing land, conversation reserve program (administered by the USDA's FSA program), conservation technical assistance, grazing lands conservation initiative, and state technical committee.
Programs may incorporate wetlands and erosion prevention services, pond boring, cattle, conservation of wetlands, and other aspects of farming and land conservation efforts. Feliciana SWCD works closely under the auspices of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture's Office of Soil and Water Conservation.
It is one of 44 soil and water conservation districts in Louisiana. SWCDs are local units of state government with functions unique to other forms of government, due mainly to the capability of entering private property at a landowner's request to plan and/or construct various conservation systems. It is funded by the Legislature and through self-generated income and is assisted by the NRCS.