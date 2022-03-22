Music in Parker Park
- Vibes in the Ville will feature West Wing Band at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 24, in Parker Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for the free event. The next event is Konspiracy on April 28.
- Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Parker Park in St. Francisville. The event is free and people are invited to bring their instruments. Many genres of music will be available. Food vendors will be on site. Bring chairs and blankets. Coolers are allowed.
Art show set for Jackson
An Art Show is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Charter Street Studio, Jackson. Featured artists include Donna Kilbourne, Alice Kent, Frances Durham, Cheri Fry, Catherine Rouchon, Ricky O’Brien, Tabatha Alcina, Meredith Smith and others.
Community markets
- The St. Francisville Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays in front of Parker Park on Commerce Street.
- The Clinton Community Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2. Activities will include barbecue, crawfish, the Bob Browning Band, a Kids Korner, car show as well as gifts, jewelry, clothing, handmade items, décor, fruit, vegetable, cookies, candles and more for sale.
Pets on parade
West Feliciana 4-H Pet Parade fundraiser will be April 7 at West Feliciana Sports Park. Registration is from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lineup is at 6:05 p.m. and the parade starts 5 minutes later.
Entry is $5 an animal. All animals must be on a leash or in a carrier. Categories will be Look a Like (Owner and Animal dressed alike), Best Dressed, Most Unusual, Biggest, Smallest, Best Easter Costume, Bests Float and Judges Choice.
Register to play ball
Baseball, softball, T-ball registration is open in West Feliciana. The deadline is April 1 and costs $90, which includes a hat, belt, jersey and socks. Register at www.wfprec.com.
Games start the first week of May. Academy practices are:
- T-ball (Ages 4-5): March 28 at 6 p.m.
- Coaches Pitch (Age 6): March 28 and March 31 at 6 p.m.
- Baseball (Ages 7-8) (Ages 9-10) (Ages 11-12): March 28 and March 31 at 6 p.m.
- Softball: (Ages 7-8) (Ages 9-10) (Ages 11-12): March 29 and March 30 at 6 p.m.
Field locations for the academy practices will be sent later.
Volunteer coaches needed. If interested in coaching a team, email ehoffmann@wfparish.org
2022 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2022 Nursing Scholarship award. The application deadline is April 23.
A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
For an application, visit lanermc.org and click News, call (225) 658-6699, or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Barn Hill Market coming
The first Market on the Hill will be held at Barn Hill Preserve on March 25-26.
Day 1 has shopping, live music and boiled crawfish available for purchase from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Day 2 has shopping and vintage-inspired outdoor market, live music and food, a kangaroo walk, interactive animal shows, inflatables and gem mining (for a fee) will be available for kids.
Marketgoers can purchase passes for Friday for $15, for Saturday for $10, or a 2-day pass for $20. Ages 12 and under are free.
Additional Saturday events include a chili cook-off in the morning and a Tacky Prom from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday for those 21 years and older.
To purchase tickets, visit:
- Market on the Hill: www.eventbrite.com/e/market-on-the-hill-tickets-252306584787
- Tacky prom: www.eventbrite.com/e/tacky-prom-tickets-254512251997.
Strong Women classes available
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department started March 8. Both morning and evening classes will be available: Tuesday and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. The morning classes are followed by optional floor sessions, which focus on core muscles. Classes will be at the West Feliciana Community Center, 10498 La. 965, in St. Francisville.
For information on registration, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.