ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council approved a $1.3 million contract Monday for work to control erosion on Bayou Sara that is threatening the town of St. Francisville's sewage treatment plant.
Barring a last-minute emergency requiring a special meeting, the meeting was the last for a majority of the five-member council, whose terms will end Dec. 31. Council member-at-large Sidney Picou-Walker and District C member Mel Percy did not seek reelection, and District D member Bill May was defeated in his reelection bid.
They will be replaced by Kevin Dreher, Clay Pinson and Justin Metz.
Members John C. Thompson and Melvin Young will begin new terms, along with Parish President Kenny Havard, who won a partial term in 2018.
The $1,368,664 contract with L. King Co., LLC, is to stabilize the east bank of Bayou Sara, just outside of the corporate limits of St. Francisville. Havard said the ongoing erosion is eating at the bank and threatening to damage the treatment plant.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded project has been in the planning stages for several years and precedes both the 2016 flooding and the recent extended flooding of the Mississippi River.
Havard said the scope of work is intended to address another bank erosion area near the Oyster Bar on the road leading to the old ferry landing, but funding for that portion has not been finalized.
On another matter, the council made several appointments to parish boards and commissions, including replacing David Opperman as a commissioner of Fire Protection District 1 with former parish Fire Chief Tommy Boyette.
Percy objected to Boyette's appointment, saying Opperman was controversial for other reasons but he did excellent work for the district.
"Boyette resigned as the fire chief. I'm not sure he'd be the best person to put back on the Fire Board," Percy said, but he and May were outvoted by Young, Thompson and Picou-Walker.
The council unanimously reappointed Joe Wells, Donna Givens and Tracy Williams on the Fire District's board.
The council reappointed Morgan Moss to the parish Tourist Commission and named Olivia Pass to fill a vacancy. It also reappointed Adrian Percy, Meg Kendrick and Rose Coates to the Library Board of Control and appointed Steve Terry to the board of commissioners for West Feliciana Parish Hospital.
In his closing remarks, Havard said the next council should propose a charter amendment to the voters to loosen the restrictions to serving on boards and commissions. With two-year terms and a prohibition against a person serving on more than one body, the council takes up time every meeting attempting to fill vacancies on the boards, Havard said.
At each meeting, the council routinely adopts a resolution authorizing the clerk to advertise openings on a number of boards.
Havard said he finds it difficult to find people willing to serve and parish voters should get a chance to decide if a change is needed.
Picou-Walker said the rules for serving on political subdivisions' boards were included in a number of suggested changes the council presented to the voters early in this term, but the number of changes may have caused voters to reject all of them.
The outgoing members reflected on the past four years, with Picou-Walker saying members wanted to remove some of the controversies and "hooraw" that plagued the former Police Jury system of government.
May told the incoming members he hopes they can keep their proceedings as professional and civil as he and his colleagues have done.