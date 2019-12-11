CLINTON — The Board of Aldermen named Alderman Mark Kemp on Wednesday to finish the term begun by Mayor Lori Ann Bell.
Bell resigned on Nov. 22 and pleaded "no contest" Monday to a reduced misdemeanor charge of illegally incurring public debt without state Bond Commission approval in connection with leasing four Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles.
Bell had been charged with a felony count of malfeasance in office before reaching a plea agreement.
Mayor Pro Tem Darren Matthews took over Bell's duties after she resigned, but Matthews opened Wednesday's special meeting by saying he did not want to continue in the job until a new mayor is elected next year.
Matthews, who works in the East Feliciana Parish school system, said he has been appointed as an athletic director and would not have the time necessary to be mayor.
He said town needs someone who can give their full attention to the town's business.
Matthews and Alderwoman Kim Young supported political newcomer John Sanders for mayor, but Kemp voted for himself and was supported by Alderwoman Mary Dunaway and Alderman Johnny Beauchamp.
Sanders, a minister and retired Louisiana State Penitentiary maintenance supervisor, said after the meeting that he would be willing to serve out Kemp's term as alderman, if appointed.
Matthews said the Secretary of State's Office will issue Kemp a commission as the mayor when he submits a notarized resignation notice and the town clerk submits the minutes of Wednesday's meeting.
The board plans to appoint someone to take Kemp's place during its Dec. 17 meeting.
Kemp, 67, is eligible to serve until Dec. 31, 2020. The election for mayor and five aldermen will be held Nov. 3. Qualifying for the election is July 15-17.
A retired banker, Kemp pledged to run the town with "honesty and transparency." He is retired from Feliciana Bank and Trust Co. and said his banking experience will be valuable in getting the town back on a sound financial footing.
Bell did not give any indication at the board's Nov. 19 meeting that she planned to quit, although her resignation and plea bargain were widely anticipated.
The town's new fiscal year begins Jan. 1, but Bell did not submit a budget proposal to the board before she resigned. Accountant Tim Butler said Wednesday that the board will hold a special meeting Dec. 30 to consider a budget.