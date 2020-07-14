East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings June 17 to July 6:

June 17

Jamal Butler: 33; 7277 Maplewood Drive, Baton Rouge; three counts bench warrant

June 18

Errik Lagasse: 43; 10240 La. 955 East, Ethel; probation and parole violation

June 19

Freddie Holliday: 57; 9912 Judson Court, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on a roadway laned for traffic

June 20

Tommy Lowe Jr.: no age listed; 3142 Race St., Jackson; battery of a dating partner

June 21

Lawrence Hanks: 62; 12237 La. 961, Clinton; simple assault, criminal damage

June 22

Dalton Saucier: 21; 4771 Old Liberty Road, Clinton; sentenced by court

Alvin Douglas: 27; 2623 Charles Drive, Jackson; sentenced by court

June 23

Michael Guillory: 55; 8094 Magnolia Court, Clinton; two counts bench warrants

June 24

Carl Burlingame: 52; 10262 Willow St., St. Francisville; issuing worthless checks

June 25

Wayne Hebert: 53; 3612 Baker Blvd., Clinton; possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized entry

June 26

Ranardia Newman: 40; 10530 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with a firearm

June 29

Ricky Kirland: 52; 6442 Donnie Drive, Zachary; resisting an officer by giving false information, hit-and-run, switched plates, evidence of compulsory vehicle liability security contained in vehicle

July 2

Dion McCullough: 49; 7556 Smith Road, Clinton; bench warrant

July 4

Jay Davis: 26; 3909 La. 952, Jackson; bench warrant

Johnathon Davis: 29; 3909 La. 952, Jackson; bench warrant

July 6

Billy McGuff: no age listed; 19099 La. 10 East, Clinton; careless operation, DWI first offense, no insurance

