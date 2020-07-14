East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings June 17 to July 6:
June 17
Jamal Butler: 33; 7277 Maplewood Drive, Baton Rouge; three counts bench warrant
June 18
Errik Lagasse: 43; 10240 La. 955 East, Ethel; probation and parole violation
June 19
Freddie Holliday: 57; 9912 Judson Court, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on a roadway laned for traffic
June 20
Tommy Lowe Jr.: no age listed; 3142 Race St., Jackson; battery of a dating partner
June 21
Lawrence Hanks: 62; 12237 La. 961, Clinton; simple assault, criminal damage
June 22
Dalton Saucier: 21; 4771 Old Liberty Road, Clinton; sentenced by court
Alvin Douglas: 27; 2623 Charles Drive, Jackson; sentenced by court
June 23
Michael Guillory: 55; 8094 Magnolia Court, Clinton; two counts bench warrants
June 24
Carl Burlingame: 52; 10262 Willow St., St. Francisville; issuing worthless checks
June 25
Wayne Hebert: 53; 3612 Baker Blvd., Clinton; possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized entry
June 26
Ranardia Newman: 40; 10530 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with a firearm
June 29
Ricky Kirland: 52; 6442 Donnie Drive, Zachary; resisting an officer by giving false information, hit-and-run, switched plates, evidence of compulsory vehicle liability security contained in vehicle
July 2
Dion McCullough: 49; 7556 Smith Road, Clinton; bench warrant
July 4
Jay Davis: 26; 3909 La. 952, Jackson; bench warrant
Johnathon Davis: 29; 3909 La. 952, Jackson; bench warrant
July 6
Billy McGuff: no age listed; 19099 La. 10 East, Clinton; careless operation, DWI first offense, no insurance