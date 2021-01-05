We all made a collective sigh of relief when the clock struck midnight ushering in 2021. After a record number of hurricanes visiting the state and a pandemic that managed to shake up our lives most of the year, we were all ready to say goodbye to 2020.
But, tragedy brings Louisiana residents together, whether it was collecting items for hurricane victims or coming up with new ways to celebrate birthdays, graduations or weddings, we all made the best of a difficult situation. The Louisiana spirit ended with some interesting stories and touching photographs on these pages in 2020.
Here are our favorite stories and photos from the year.
January
Local exhibitors compete in livestock shows
Watchman and Democrat photographer Jill Moore took her camera to the Feliciana Parishes 4-H and FFA Livestock show on Jan. 18. She captured local students caring for and exhibiting their cattle, hogs, rabbits and sheep.
February
Smooch-a-Pooch supports Must Luv Dogs
Must Luv Dogs, a rescue group serving Zachary and East Feliciana Parish, held a Smooch-a-Pooch fundraiser in front on Whimsical Alley. Visitors got a chance to meet animals looking for new homes.
March
Talk of coronavirus begins
In mid-March, the East Feliciana Police Jury talked about its plans to keep parish employees safe as the novel coronavirus made its way to the area.
Throughout the month, events started sending cancellation notices and schools were closed.
April
Coronavirus spreads
Photographer Jill Moore ventured out in April to see if St. Francisville residents were practicing social distancing in efforts to slow down the spread of he coronavirus. What she found were few cars or open businesses. Many restaurants were preparing food for pickup.
Slaughter residents get creative during pandemic
Residents of Slaughter joined April 1 not for a practical joke but for a practical way to entertain people tired of being stuck indoors during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.
Homes and businesses put together the Slaughter Zoo, filling yards, porches, trees and even street signs with stuffed animals.
Parents were invited through social media to drive their children through town streets to see the zoo. Some families turned it into a scavenger hunt, tracking the species of stuffed animals seen.
Keeping in touch during stay-at-home pandemic orders
During coronavirus stay-at-home orders, some folks have found ways to be safe and keep in touch.
Residents practiced social distancing in St. Francisville in advance of Easter Sunday.
West Feliciana schools face coronavirus challenges
Contributing writer Frances Y. Spencer talked to West Feliciana kindergarten teacher Christian St. Romain about teaching from her home and not the classroom.
West Feliciana Parish Schools, like other systems across the state and nation, was given very little time to prepare for the global pandemic that shuttered once thriving schools like Bains Elementary where St. Romain teaches.
Superintendent Hollis Milton said the system responded with an effort labeled #KEEPLEARNINGWF in social media that sought to inform and motivate parents and children to continue learning despite the challenges put in place by quarantines and the governor’s orders to close all public schools. Teachers and administrator took immediate steps to adapt ongoing lessons to online platforms like Zoom that allows hosts to engage with several participants at time or one-on-one instruction.
COVID-19 team at West Feliciana hospital meet virus head-on
Photographer Jill Moore took her camera inside West Feliciana Hospital to capture how the hospital was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Lee Chastant, CEO of the hospital, said that from the outset of the crisis, "we assembled our team and quickly established clear guidelines and protocols of diagnosis and treatment consistent with those recommended by the CDC and Louisiana Department of Health.”
Like other hospitals, West Feliciana Hospital provided drive-up COVID-19 testing with a physician’s order.
Be the Light celebrates athletes
“Be the Light,” a nationwide program in which high schools turn on stadium lights and encourage fans to drive by and salute the class of 2020 seniors during a 20-minute span, took hold in a big way April 13 in the Baton Rouge area and beyond.
The event’s debut came four days after the LHSAA announced it was canceling the remainder of its championship events and spring regular season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
May
Graduates celebrate despite party-pooping virus
West Feliciana High School graduating seniors were treated to a parade April 29, that marked their final school year, cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Slaughter charter holds drive-by graduation
Slaughter Community Charter School Principal Clint Ebey announced each graduates name as the Class of 2020 drove by the front of the school in decorated vehicles.
The graduates donned caps and gowns and showed off their diplomas, which were distributed earlier, as they drove in front of the school. it was another example of how the pandemic changed area traditions.
June
Residents grapple with racial tensions, plantation legacy
West Feliciana Parish residents — both black and white — marched through downtown St. Francisville on Friday in a “March of Solidarity” with nationwide demonstrations over racism and police brutality sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
The crowd, holding signs and wearing face masks, gathered at the corner of Royal and St. Ferdinand streets and marched through town, shouting slogans of the Black Lives Matter movement, including “No justice, no peace!” and “Say their names” followed by a list of black people who have died in police custody or in confrontations with police officers.
Minister's group draws social justice fight into faith-based arena
When marchers moved through Clinton on June 15, organizers joined the chorus of voices across the country while presenting their effort as a faith-base initiative.
Like predecessors who led the civil rights movement, the East Feliciana Ministers’ Conference sought to bring the methods and mission of the church to the current fight for social justice and an end to police brutality.