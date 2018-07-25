Can You Tame “The Beast”?
Nestled in the West Feliciana Sports Park, past the baseball and other fields, on the dirt road to the right after the speed bumps, lies one of the most difficult hiking and mountain biking trails in Louisiana.
Once there, park under the pecan tree near the trail-head sign and you're at "The Beast."
The Beast is an approximately 6.5-mile trail that winds through the woods at the Sports Park, providing an opportunity to get your heart rate up in hiking boots or on a mountain bike. Park director Brandon Brader indicated that the split is probably about 70/30 with about twice as many runners and hikers utilizing the trail than mountain bikers.
Though the Tunica Hills provide plenty of climbs, and descents and the wildlife is out in full display, be prepared. The Beast is not for the faint of heart. If you truly want to tame it, you must ride the whole 6.5-mile trail through winding downhill curves, low hanging tree limbs, spiders, bridges and roots.
Brader said “the trail distance may vary based on the route you take.” Again, be prepared. The park cannot control the wildlife and the Tunica Hills have been known to have a snake or two.
The trail consists of over 20 bridges and multiple bench cuts that wind in and out of the park. Bader said large maintenance projects such as tree cutting and spraying are managed by the park with a large portion of the trail upkeep provided by a group of volunteers, including the Baton Rouge Area Metro Mountain Bike Association, several local organizations and several local individuals. Adding trail signage has been identified as a future improvement.
Brader said the trail has a Black Diamond rating, which is categorized as “very difficult” by the International Mountain Bicycling Association. There is only one ranking higher in difficulty, the dreaded Double Black Diamond. Singletracks, a website dedicated to mountain biking, ranks The Beast as high as sixth out of 42 mountain bike trails in Louisiana. The five higher rated trails are all located in north Louisiana, including the trail at Lincoln Parish Park in Ruston, which was designed by James Ramsaur. The top mountain bike trail south and in the area due north of I-10 is The Beast.
According to former park director Randy Albarez, The Beast was originally designed as a group effort by Jay Ellington, Jose Barro (landscape architect), James Ramsaur from Lincoln Parish, Albarez and others. It was laid out and built in the early 2000s, originally a little less than 6 miles.
Funding was partially provided by a Trails Grant administered by the governor’s office. That program is now administered by the Louisiana State Parks Outdoor Recreation division. The trail was destroyed by hurricanes Katrina and Gustav, with most of the damage after Gustav. After Hurricane Gustav, the trail was expanded, rebuilt and completed with the help of local residents and volunteers.
Brader’s favorite part of the trail is “the Escalator,” which includes one of the steepest climbs on the course. Brader said, “It is very challenging and gets the heart rate up.”
For those interested in a less intense experience, Brader said the lower part of the trail near the creek bed is a popular trek, though it does occasionally get washed out after heavy rains.
No matter the intensity, the challenge has been delivered. Who wants to tame The Beast?