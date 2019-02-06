Applications for a summer vacation full of fun for special-needs youth in the Felicianas are being accepted by members of the Jackson Lions Club.
The Louisiana Lions Camp, north of Leesville, opens May 26.
Sessions include:
- one-week session for youth with pulmonary disorders
- two one-week sessions for the mild mentally challenged ages 8-19
- two one-week sessions for youth with diabetes ages 6-14
- two one-week sessions for visual, hearing and orthopedically impaired youth ages 7-19
- one week session for youth with hematology/oncology, cancer and sickle cell disorders ages 6-14
There is no cost to the parents for the campers’ stay. A bus will pick the students up and bring them to the camp and back home.
All requests for summer camp are handled locally by Lions, and each applicant requires Lion sponsorship. For information about the camp, contact Jackson Lions Club members Kevin Tomb at McDonalds Pharmacy or Beth Dawson at BDawson465@aol.com. Also visit the camp website at www.lionscamp.org.