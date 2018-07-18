Wags & Whiskers
The sixth annual Wags & Whiskers Gala is from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Hemingbough. Its theme is “All You Need Is Love.”
This event, the main fundraiser for West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, will have carnival-type activities, dancing to music by the Delta Drifters, a silent auction, food, a Smooch A Pooch booth and lots of costumed cats and dogs looking for a home.
Tickets are $25 and are available from bontemptix.com or at the Bank of St. Francisville.
July meetings at Lane
Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Call (225) 658-4574 for information.
Other events include:
Food Addicts Anonymous meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19. This weekly support group provides fellowship for men and women willing to recover from the disease of food addiction. Call Velma Alford at (225) 715-9268.
The Stroke Support Group meets at noon Friday. It is a bimonthly support group for stroke survivors and their caregivers. Call Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
A Pregnancy Workshop & Baby Care Basics class meets from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. It offers an overview of what to expect for expecting parents, and information about infant care in the first weeks of life. Registration is required. Call (225) 658-4587.
Angola Rodeo tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the October 2018 Angola Rodeo. Tickets are $20 per person. Call (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit www.angolarodeo.com to purchase. Also, visit the website to see what items can be brought on prison grounds.
COA needs bingo prizes
The East Feliciana Council on Aging is in need of bingo prizes. Any garage sale items, unwanted or unused household items, knickknacks and other donations will be accepted. Drop off items at the council office, 11102 Bank St., in Clinton.
Shopping Main Street
St. Francisville Main Street Merchants present “Polos & Pearls” at 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The town's unique shops will have specials as well as food and music throughout downtown St. Francisville. Trolleys will provide transportation along the Polos & Pearls route with stops along Royal, Ferdinand and Commerce streets.
A map will be available with each participant's offerings, as well as a way to receive a special T-shirts. Visit stfrancisvillefestivals.com and the St. Francisville Main Street Facebook page for updates.
Neighborhood updates
East Feliciana Parish residents are encouraged to sign up for NIXLE to receive up-to-date information affecting their neighborhood. To register, visit www.nixle.com, click “Sign Up,” then use Facebook or create an account. Enter an email address and cellphone number where you would like to receive messages and make a selection for voice messages. Click “I Accept. Sign me up!” and enter your home address to receive local messages. If you need assistance, email support@nixle.com.
Campaign announcements
The Democrat and Watchman will publish campaign announcements for local elections. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. In addition, please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to extra@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.