Annual Christmas prayer breakfast set
St. Francisville United Methodist Church will host its 20th annual Christmas in the Country Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 7 in the fellowship hall. The community is invited. Breakfast is prepared by the Louisiana Egg Commission. The Rev. Harold Babin will be the speaker. He served as pastor of St. Francisville United Methodist Church for 33 years before retiring in 2005.
Polar Express set to run
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders will have several Polar Express trains running during the holidays. The next open house is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St, Jackson.
Yard sale set
The East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council is holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 11504 Liberty St., Clinton.
FBI agent to speak
Feliciana Chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will have its free quarterly coffee at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at First Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville. It will feature FBI special agent Randy Deaton as guest speaker.
Deaton has been employed with the FBI since November 1998. He is from West Baton Rouge and graduated from LSU in 1992 with a bachelor's of science degree in Quantitative Business Analysis, Computer Science option.
He has worked in the FBI’s New York Office and New Orleans Division, investigating white collar crime, violent crime and national security matters. In 2016, he joined the FBI Art Crime Team, working investigations related to art, antiques and cultural property.
Water flow tests may cause issues
West Feliciana Parish sent a notice warning water flow tests will be performed by the Fire Department through the end of the year. The neighborhood affected should expect brown water and low pressure.
Angola Rodeo ticket sale opens soon
Tickets for the spring Angola Rodeo in April will go on sale Dec. 9. Visit angolarodeo.com.
Tour of Homes set
The Christmas Tour of Homes, featuring decorated homes in West Feliciana, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Homes in the historic district, the Bluffs and back roads are included. A quilt exhibit will be displayed at Market Hall. The Bluffs Clubhouse and Lodge will have things to explore. And the library will be a winter candy land with free cocoa. Tickets are $30.
Writers & Readers tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Writers & Readers Symposium on Feb. 15. Featured speakers are Trent Angers, Julie Cantrell, Randy Harelson, Margaret McMullen, Olivia Pass and Catharine Savage Brosman and Em Shotwell.
The authors will read from and discuss their writing and creative processes. The day includes lunch, a show and competition of literature-related artwork, book sales and interaction with the authors. Tickets are $55 to $65 and available at bontempstix.com/events/2020-writers-readers-symposium-2-15-2020/tickets.
Slaughter Christmas festival announced
The Slaughter Christmas Festival is Dec. 7. Shopping starts at 10 a.m. at the Town Walk. The parade is set for 3 p.m. To sign up for the parade, contact Kelly Davis at (225) 329-6633 or kellydavis.svfd@gmail.com. To have a booth, contact Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Mona at (225) 978-5313. No fee is required for booths. Toy donations are requested.
Jackson Christmas Market planned
Vendors are sought for a Jackson Christmas Market set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 in downtown Jackson. Cookies, music, hot chocolate and gumbo are planned. Contact Tammy Michael at Simply Blessed Antique Mall, (225) 247-7215 or tmich33@bellsouth.net.