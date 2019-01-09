The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2:
Nov. 27
Dustin Branch: 28, 11931 Clarence St., Clinton, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 28
Frederick Dunn: 51, 7585 La. 961, Clinton, misdemeanor theft, malfeasance in office.
Nov. 29
Derrick McKneely: 45, 5830 La. 10, Jackson, burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Lenard Moore Jr.: 42, 1915 La. 952, Jackson, failure to appear in court.
Darla Woodard: 42, 2080 Besson Lane, Sunshine, domestic abuse battery.
Timothy Bordelon: 51, 3801 Gilead Road, Clinton, driving while intoxicated.
Dec. 2
Donald Guy: 29, 909 Folly Brown Road, Clinton, fugitive.
Keshaun Tate: 21, 1911 Bradfield Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Dec. 3
Jamie Craven: 45, 4702 Lavey Lane, Baker, issuing worthless checks.
Austin Kennison: 21, 3715 Nelson Road, Zachary, failure to appear.
Dec. 4
Reshawn Jackson: 25, 1701 Duane St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Matthews Moore: 27, 6524 Main St., Wilson, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, stop signs and yield signs.
Dec. 5
Deontaye Washington: 28, 11665 Rist Road, Clinton, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of Schedule I drug.
Dec. 7
Jeannette Whitfield: 53, 4062 Church St., Jackson, misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 10
Verneisha Douglas: 20, 3740 Market St., Jackson, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Jeffrey Harrell: 32, 10506 Oak Drive, Clinton, probation warrant.
Raymond Green: 40, 2418 La. 952, Jackson, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Dec. 14
Lee Edward Scott: 55, address unavailable, remain on forbidden place.
Courtney Anderson: 30, 5987 Street D., St. Francisville, failure to appear in court.
Dec. 15
Cory Hano: 49, 8722 Cedar Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of meth.
Dec. 16
Cassietta Carter: 29, 6102 Mallard Crossing, Zachary, criminal damage to property.
Jatarius Green: 19, 111 Robinhood Road, Vicksburg, Mississippi, theft of a motor vehicle, simple escape.
Travious Lewis: 803 Sandra St., Baker, reckless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Dec. 17
Elam Lloyd: 54, 3016 Charles Drive, Jackson, failure to appear in court.
Dec. 18
Vanord Billy: 26, 8035 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville, resisting an officer, speeding, operating vehicle with a suspended license, distribution of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant, obstruction of justice.
Demetris Green: 43, 6917 Williams Drive, Wilson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Dec. 19
Elizabeth Kidd: 35, 27931 S. Satsuma Road, Clinton, driving while intoxicated.
Kendrick Stiff: 28, 1321 N. Foster Road, Baton Rouge, malfeasance in office/sexual conduct.
Dec. 20
Ladarion McClendon: 19, 11407 Knighten Road, Clinton, attempted first-degree murder.
Curtis McClendon: 17, 11407 Knighten Road, Clinton, attempted first-degree murder.
Dec. 21
Denzel Knighten: 20, 12262 Branch Lane, Clinton, bench warrant.
Dec. 22
Justin Young: 22, 1760 Austin St., Jackson, bench warrant.
Steven Rusk: 38, 18674 Broussard Drive, Prairieville, public intimidation, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, open container.
Dec. 24
Wayne Hebert: 25, 3465 Nelson St., Zachary, fugitive.
Dec. 25
Dionel Spann: 34, 7216 Richardson Loop, Jackson, simple criminal damage to property.
Dec. 27
Lachandon George: 24, 10206 Anna Moore Lane, Clinton, aggravated battery/second degree.
Dec. 28
John Dousay: 20, 17448 St. Angelo St., Hammond, warrant.
Dec. 29
Cemontra Anderson: 21, 5818 La. 68, Jackson, second-degree battery.
Dec. 30
Henry Watson: 44, 425 Robertson, Greensburg, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Lloyd Elam: 54, 3016 Charles Drive, Jackson, aggravated criminal damage to property.
Dec. 31
Catherine Williams: 33, 11641 Oakwood Drive, Clinton, domestic abuse battery.
Zachary Williams: 17, 11641 Oakwood Drive, Clinton, domestic abuse battery.
Jan. 1
Dejuan Thompson: 29, 501 E. Eighth St., Austin, Texas, no driver's license, expired license plate, speeding, illegal carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana.
Edreece Brown: 40, 2471 La. 952, Jackson, bench warrant, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended license.