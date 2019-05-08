The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission approved the 2019-20 and 2020-21 resident game hunting seasons, 2019-20 general and Wildlife Management Areas hunting seasons, rules and regulations, 2020 general and WMA turkey hunting season, rules and regulations and 2019-20 migratory bird hunting season, rules and regulations at its May 2 meeting in Baton Rouge, a news release said.
In doing so, the commission voted to reject an amendment adopted at its March meeting altering the light geese and white-fronted geese hunting season.
The season will, as originally scheduled, run 88 days with a daily limit of two birds. The first split will be from Nov. 2 to Dec. 8 with the second split set for Dec. 21 to Feb. 9. These splits are good for the North and South zones.
The Conservation Order for Light Geese will also be held as originally scheduled. The first split will be from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13 with the second split to be held from Feb. 10 to March 15.
To view the full notice of intent and all hunting season dates and regulations changes for the upcoming hunting seasons, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/action-items.