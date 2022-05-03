The West Feliciana Saints baseball team continues to impress in this year’s playoff campaign, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A Louisiana State Tournament.
Having defeated their first round opponents, Buckeye High School of Deville, 12-1, fifth seed Saints entered the deep water rounds of the tournament this past weekend against 12th seed Westlake High School.
West Feliciana took on Westlake Friday and Saturday in a best-of-three series to see who would advance in this year’s playoff tournament. It would turn out that the Saints would need only two of the three games to send Westlake packing, winning the Friday night game 6-3 and the Saturday morning game by a staggering 18-0.
Needless to say, it was an impressive performance by the Saints in their two-game sweep of Westlake. They now move on to the quarterfinals where they will be forced to go on the road to take on Sterlington High School in Monroe. Sterlington is as tough as its fourth overall seed in the bracket would imply, but the Saints have been seemingly unstoppable since the middle of April and don’t look to be letting up now.
The best-of-three series between the Saints and their northern Louisiana opponents will take place Friday and Saturday. The first of those potential three games will take place at 6 p.m. May 6. The second game will be held the following day at 11 a.m., and, if necessary, a third game would take place immediately after.