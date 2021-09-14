After what can only be characterized as a disappointing start at Zachary on week one, the West Feliciana Saints bounced back in a massive way Friday with a dominant performance over Glen Oaks High School.
The Saints were already up two touchdowns by the time they punched in a 5-yard carry for a touchdown near the end of the second quarter, making the score 19-0 after a missed PAT. A drive later and an electric 50-plus yard run down the sideline by Neno Lemay nearly saw that lead extended with less than a minute to go before half, but it was unfortunately called back due to a holding penalty on the Saints.
After finally giving up a score in the second half, the Saints defense bounced back with a scoop-and-score touchdown to make the lead 32-6 with just 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter. A late interception on the goal line then sealed the game, with the Saints winning 32-6.
After a last minute change of opponent was forced by Hurricane Ida in week one, the Saints bounced back in a huge way. This upcoming Friday they will be back on the road as they cross over the Mississippi River to face Brusly High School.
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, Slaughter Charter got off to the ideal start following the cancellation of last week’s game against East Iberville. The Knights, led by new head coach William Myers, ground out a hard-fought win against Varnado High School, with the final score 28-26 in their favor.
Slaughter hopes to continue that momentum into their next game Friday against Centreville.
The East Feliciana Tigers also played their first game of the season Friday in a losing effort to Episcopal High School, 42-35. The Tigers will be back in action this Friday against Kentwood High School.
Finally, the Silliman Wildcats played host to Central Hinds Academy Friday. It was a tough game for the Wildcats as they lost 34-20, marking three straight losses since their season-opening win against Columbia Academy on Aug. 20. The Wildcats hope to turn their fortunes around Friday as they take on Centreville Academy at home.