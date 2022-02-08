On Jan. 13, Cole Vanderlick spoke to members of the Jackson Lions Club.
He spoke about the 811 number all people should call before they begin digging anywhere.
He explained how many things are under the surface including electricity, phone and cable lines, water, sewer, natural gas and petroleum.
He reminded attendees to call or click 811 a few days before the planned dig because it’s free, and it’s the law.
Louisiana 811 will contact utility providers in the area who can come mark where their lines are.
After a person calls 811 or informs the website, the person should wait a few days for all the utilities to respond and confirm they have responded. Flags and other marks will be put out in areas that need caution. The property owner should be careful when digging near the marks.