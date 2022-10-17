It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition.
Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
Slaughter Charter got back in the win column in a huge way Friday. They went on the road to take on district rivals Central Private and embarrassed the Redhawks, winning 50-6. It was a much-needed bounce back performance for the Knights coming off their first loss of the season, and it was the kind of confidence-building victory that will hopefully see them continue the rest of the season as they started it: undefeated. Their next opponent comes in the form of Kentwood High School. They will host Kentwood this Friday in what is their last nondistrict matchup of the year.
The East Feliciana Tigers extended their winning streak to four-in-a-row Friday, defeating Capitol High School on the road 58-20. It was the first district game of the year for the Tigers, and they kicked off that part of their schedule in the best way imaginable. East Feliciana now sits at 5-2 on the season with a massive matchup just on the horizon against the 6-1 Dunham Tigers. East Feliciana have the home-field advantage in this one, but it is going to be a fight to the finish between two very good teams looking for another all-important district victory.
The West Feliciana Saints continue to march forward as one of the best teams in not just southeastern Louisiana, but in the state as a whole. They moved to 7-0 on the season following a big district win over Brusly High School, 49-14 in favor of the Saints. With three weeks left in the LHSAA regular season, things are heating up in the march toward playoff football. Left on the docket for the Saints is a road game against Belaire High School on Friday, a home game against Broadmoor High School on Oct. 27, and finally a road game against Plaquemine High School on Nov. 4. All are district games, and all are important.
As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, that season finale against Plaquemine could be a matchup for the ages. However, you can rest assured that West Feliciana will not be taking these next two games lightly, nor will they be getting ahead of themselves. There is still a lot of football yet to be played, and we could be up for a phenomenal final few weeks of the regular season.