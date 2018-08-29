ZACHARY — Lane Regional Medical Center and Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center announced Monday a new partnership to provide enhanced care to Zachary-area patients requiring medical oncology services. The new partnership, effective Sept. 4, includes medical oncology office visits and infusion therapy services, along with a host of other oncology support resources offered at Lane Cancer Center, 6180 Main St., Zachary.
Physicians providing medical oncology care at Lane Cancer Center include Vince Cataldo, Joseph Shows and Siva Yadlapati. A nurse practitioner, registered chemotherapy/biotherapy-certified nurses, and other oncology-focused allied health and support team members will staff the clinic.
“The Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center team is nationally recognized for its innovative, collaborative approach to patient care, including making advanced cancer services available to underserved areas,” said Larry Meese, CEO of Lane Regional Medical Center. “We are pleased to add this caliber of oncology expertise, further enhancing Lane’s ability to provide the highest level of care to cancer patients.”
Lane Cancer Center’s new partnership also increases patient access to other comprehensive cancer services and enhances overall care coordination to help improve survivorship and lessen the burdens of cancer.
“Lane Regional Medical Center is known for providing state-of-the-art, compassionate care, and we want to complement the wonderful work they are doing for the Zachary area,” said Linda Lee, Vice President of Cancer Service Line at Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. “Through our organization’s partnership with Lane Cancer Center, we provide services that address the complex needs of cancer patients, as well as ensure support for their loved ones.”
For information or to make an appointment at Lane Cancer Center, call (225) 658-4400 or visit lanermc.org/cancer.