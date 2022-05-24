New events are coming to the Walker Percy Weekend, June 3-5, in St. Francisville. Both will be on Friday, June 3.
A screening of the film "City of a Million Dreams" with Jason Berry will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Jackson Hall at Grace Episcopal Church. A Q&A with the filmmaker will follow the show. The documentary uses jazz funerals as a lens to explore the evolution of New Orleans. The film draws on his 2018 book.
Bubbles, Beer, and Barbecue Over Bayou Sara, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, is hosted by author and 2022 Walker Percy Weekend presenter John Shelton Reed.
Reed is an American sociologist, essayist and author or editor of 22 books, most dealing with the contemporary American South. Among his many books is "Barbecue," which traces the history of Southern barbecue from its roots in the 16th century Caribbean.
Tickets for the full weekend or individual events are available. Visit WalkerPercyWeekend.org for the full schedule and a ticket link.
Free music
On Thursday, May 26, Vibes in the Ville in St. Francisville will feature Levee Road Revue. The event is free and starts at 5:30 p.m. It is held the fourth Thursday of every month. The Remnants are scheduled for June 23. Visit stfrancisvillefestivals.com for information.
Give blood in June
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4, the LifeShare Bloodmobile will be at the Clinton Main Street Market.
Model railroaders return
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders group has reopened its facility on the grounds of the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., in Jackson. The club is open free of charge on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It operates and displays indoor and outdoor model trains in all popular American scales and offers covered outdoor space for picnics, birthday celebrations and other group events. For information, visit greaterbrrailroaders.com.
Assisted grounds tour
Audubon State Historical Site will offer an assisted grounds tour at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. July 23.
Guests who are walking impaired can take a tram ride with a ranger around the park. The various sights include the historic cabins for enslaved people, outbuildings, graves and the nature surrounding Oakley Plantation. Grounds fees apply and seating is limited to four per hour. The expected time is 40 minutes per tour. Preregistration required. For information, contact the park at (225) 635-3739.
In June
June 11: 25th anniversary "The Day the War Stopped" reenactment will start 8 a.m. in St. Francisville. Visit felicianalodge31.com/day-the-war-stopped.