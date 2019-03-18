CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury on Monday filled two of three vacancies on the parish Planning and Zoning Commission, but a split vote postponed action on the third.
Jurors voted unanimously to appoint Debbie S. Odom to the panel and reappoint Ronald McMorris, but a move to reappoint Dorman "Chip" Bunch to a new term ended with four jurors voting in favor of Bunch, one voting against him, three jurors abstaining and one juror absent.
District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla advised the jury that the motion did not pass because a majority of the jurors present did not vote for it.
Juror Glen Kent raised concerns about Bunch's earlier votes on matters involving a storage rental business tied to Bunch's family. Kent noted the state Ethics Board and state law prohibit an appointed member of a commission from voting on matters in which the official has a financial interest. The member may not simply recuse himself from voting but must resign from the board before it considers the matter affecting the member, Kent said.
Kent noted the Ethics Board last year fined former Planning and Zoning Commission member Ed Carroll $1,000 for not resigning when he and his wife had business before the commission.
Bunch contended that he did not have a financial interest in the property when it came before the commission in 2017 and earlier because it is 99 percent owned by his wife and 1 percent by a minor child.
Bunch came into the meeting during the discussion and angrily denounced Kent, as well as former commission members Richard Howell and Larry Hofstad, saying he was going to "fight" the three.
"I've taken enough of this … I'm not the crooked one in this room. I'm not going to take it," Bunch said.
The jury last year discussed approaching the Ethics Board about several questions, including the matter of Bunch's continued participation in planning matters, but stopped short of adopting a formal request after D'Aquilla said he would bring it to the board's attention.
Glen Kent voted against Bunch's reappointment, while Louis Kent, Chris Hall, Michael Cheatham and Sean Smith supported it. Jurors Ed Brooks, Dwight Hill and Jason McCray abstained, and Keith Mills was absent.
On another matter, the jury voted to move the March 30 voting location for Precinct 15 from the Norwood Town Hall to the nearby Norwood Fire Station. The emergency ordinance says a structural engineer has determined that the town hall, a former bank building, is uninhabitable.
The jury also named Justin Nevels, the Norwood police chief, to the parish Communications Commission representing law enforcement interests.