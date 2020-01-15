Small Changes Healthy Habits
As you welcome the New Year, you might also be setting nutrition, health or financial resolutions. A healthy lifestyle doesn’t just happen. To help you with those nutrition and health resolutions, the LSU AgCenter is offering "Small Changes Healthy Habits," a four-part series to help adults make modest, healthy, long-term changes in both diet and physical activity.
Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, will conduct the series. Participation is open to the public and costs $10. The series will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, and Feb. 4, 11 and 18, at the West Feliciana LSU AgCenter Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Topics include Small Changes & Physical Activity, Pantry Makeover, Grocery Store Tour and Cooking & Knife Skills. Seating is limited to 15.
To participate, send the $10 registration fee along with your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number to: West Feliciana Extension Service, P.O. Box 1934, St. Francisville, LA 70775 by Tuesday. Make checks and money orders to LSU AgCenter. No cash will be accepted. You can deliver your registration info and fee to the office. For questions, contact Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Mardi Gras parade set to roll
Feliciana Family & Friends Clinton Mardi Gras parade will line up at noon Jan. 25 at East Feliciana Middle School on Plank Road. Call (225) 615-5137 or (225)719-0586 for information.
The group running Marston House reminds parade attendees that the Marston House grounds are closed to the public as the house is under repairs.
Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited announces banquet
The Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be hosting its 2020 annual banquet on Feb. 13 at Hemingbough. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.ducks.org/louisiana/events or by contacting Stuart Lambert at (337) 945-2497 or slamb536@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Prenatal and newborn class set
Lane Regional Medical Center will offer a free prenatal and newborn baby care class at 10 a.m. Jan. 25, in the hospital’s Staff Development Classroom.
“The Pregnancy Workshop” is an overview of what to expect during pregnancy and delivery for the soon-to-be mom. “Baby Care Basics” covers everything new moms, dads and grandparents need to know to care for newborns in the first weeks of life. A tour of Baby Lane (the labor and delivery unit) is included.
Partners are encouraged to attend; child care is not provided. Registration is required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Leadership North looking for class members
Leadership North 2020 is an annual leadership development program for the north Baton Rouge region. The Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosts the program along with other groups. Participation is open to people living or working in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central, Baker, Pointe Coupee, and East and West Feliciana parishes.
Participants must have the full support of the organization or business they represent. Email taylor@zacharychamber.com for dates and an application.