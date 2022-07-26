Members of the Slaughter Civic Club helped families of both the public and charter schools with a uniform swap July 16.
Families were able to turn in their gently-used uniforms and swap them for other uniforms for only 25 cents apiece.
Civic Club spokesperson Adele Fleming said the community organization is in its third generation in Slaughter and efforts are being made to increase activity and programming.
The group holds a festival in October, is active in teacher and police appreciation events and hosts the annual town Christmas festival, member Mona Almond said.
The East Feliciana Schools orientation schedule starts July 27 with the Enrichment Academy. Others orientation sessions will be East Feliciana Middle School, Aug. 2; East Feliciana High School, Aug. 3; Clinton Elementary School, Aug. 3; Slaughter Elementary School, Aug. 4; Jackson Elementary School, Aug. 4; and East Feliciana STEAM Academy, Aug. 4.
East Feliciana public schools will open Aug. 8.
The Slaughter Community Charter School will hold Student Orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and the first day of school will be the very next day, Aug. 3.
For more information, visit East Feliciana Schools at www.efschools.net or Slaughter Community Charter School at www.thesccs.org.