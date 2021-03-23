Information about T-ball and a women's event was published incorrectly in last week's Democrat and Watchman. These events are in St. Francisville, Illinois, instead of Louisiana.
The Advocate, Democrat and Watchman regret the error.
Information about T-ball and a women's event was published incorrectly in last week's Democrat and Watchman. These events are in St. Francisville, Illinois, instead of Louisiana.
The Advocate, Democrat and Watchman regret the error.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission