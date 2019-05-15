Pay attention to high water
With the recent rains and high river levels, road access can be cut off by high water. Various state parks and historic sites, including Port Hudson, have reported flooded paths, so be sure to call before heading somewhere to make sure access is available.
And as always, don't try to drive through standing water. It may be deeper than you think.
Boating safety
A Boater Safety Course, which is mandatory for many in Louisiana, is being hosted by the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office. It will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., June 1 at the Jackson Civic Center, 2084 La. 10. Lunch will be served. Space is limited.
People born after Jan. 1, 1984, must successfully complete a boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower in Louisiana.
To register, visit the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries website or la-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Details/28902.
Book signing Thursday
At 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, Conundrum Bookstore in St. Francisville is hosting a book-signing for the new book "Louisiana Poets: A Literary Guide," authored by Catharine Savage Brosman and Olivia McNeely Pass. This book assesses the achievements of 40 Louisiana poets from the past hundred years.
The authors will discuss the evolution of their book and give highlights from it, and Brosman will read her poem "False River." The authors are former college professors.
West Feliciana Council on Aging annual picnic
The West Feliciana Council on Aging will host its annual picnic May 24, at the West Feliciana Sports Park. The event will begin at 10 a.m. All individuals 60 and older are invited for food, games, door prizes and entertainment. Special guests include Sallie James, the Fugitive Poets and others. For information, call Sherrel Johnson or Cheryl Franklin at (225) 635-6719.
Junior firefighters sought
The Slaughter Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that it has restarted its Junior Firefighter Program. It is affiliated with the National Volunteer Fire Council's National Junior Firefighter Program. Members must be 11 to 17 years old, must be in good academic standing and must have good moral character. Members must attend required training and events. Email slaughterfd.la@gmail.com.
Summer camps
- Camp Bee U will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11-14 at the American Legion Field. Drop-off can be as early as 8 a.m. Forms along with the cash fee are due by May 17 at the East Feliciana Drug & Alcohol Awareness Council office, 11504 Liberty St., Clinton. Fee is $10, which includes a T-shirt, breakfast, snack and lunch. For questions, call (225) 663-0696 or email efdrugcouncil@gmail.com.
- The West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation Summer Camp starts May 28. For ages 6 to 12, the camp meets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with several field trips a week. Cost is $150 per child. For information, call (225) 784-8447.