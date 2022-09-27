The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:
West Feliciana Council on Aging
12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719
Start time for all activities is 10 a.m.
First and third Monday: Line dance
Fourth Monday: Religious service
Tuesdays: Nutrition education
Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga
Thursdays: Bible study
Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion
All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join.
Transportation
For transportation to the center or with questions, call (225) 635-6719.
East Feliciana Council on Aging
11102 Bank St., Clinton
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Devotional: 11:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Health Fair in Gonzales
Meal site closed
Transportation
Transportation is provided to all East Feliciana residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
The East Feliciana Public Transit and Council on Aging will provide free transportation for parish residents 60 years and older until funding from the coronavirus relief bill is gone. Each trip includes two stops. This does not include Medicaid clients.
Notice of 24 hours is required for appointments. Call the Council on Aging at (225) 683-9862 or (225) 683-9808 to schedule a ride.
Also, free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.