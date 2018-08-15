The Relive WWII Weekend is an immersive living history event that provides the ability to see what life was like for U.S. troops in World War II.
Its 2018 event kicks off Sept. 14, with a World War II themed movie shown in the parking lot of the Old City Hall in the Denham Springs Antique District.
On Sept. 15, displays are open to the public. The weekend draws re-enactors from across the South, who bring vintage WWII-era tents, equipment, Jeeps, firearms and more. Full military encampments provide the ability to view what life was like for a soldier in the theater of combat.
Demonstrations throughout the day include firing demonstrations, show battles and a boot camp obstacle course for the kids. Activities to demonstrate life on the home front include interactive Victory Garden demonstrations, a scrap drive competition and more.
The public is able to see everything up close, providing an educational and interactive learning experience in a setting that books and museums cannot provide.
This event, although free of charge, is a fundraiser for the veterans homes in Jackson and Reserve. The money raised comes from advertising, sponsorships and donations from event attendees.
The event closes with a variety show modeled on shows that entertained troops in the canteens of the 1940s. Guests can hear the sounds of the big bands and Abbott & Costello comedy bits. Entertainment will be provided by The Spotlight Theater Players and Rosie and The Swingin' Riveters.
Information is available at reliveww2.com or by calling (225) 315-3776.