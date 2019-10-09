Lauren Cazabat competed in the high jump, long jump, 4x100 meter relay and the 100-meter hurdles at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina. She is seen with Alonzo Jones, coach of the Feliciana Speed of Jackson.
Competitors representing the Feliciana Speed of Jackson are, in alphabetical order, JaShundra Alexander, Jamya Cain, Lauren Cazabat, Ka'Nyria Cotton, Ka'Shayla Dunn, Avion Gilmore, Tristen Harris, R'Yan Moore and Janecia Stampley.
Among the 15,000 competitors at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina, are Remy Guillory, Shane LeLeux and Aidan Holland, from left, representing the North Heights Gym in New Iberia.
From left are Frankie Dorsey, Imani Coleman, Caleb Johnson and his sister Makyra Johnson, and Remaj Nixon of the Louisiana Pelican Elite of Baton Rouge.
