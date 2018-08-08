CLINTON — An East Feliciana Parish School Board meeting began Tuesday with a dignified tribute to a principal winning a state honor, but ended in an uproar.
The board saluted East Feliciana High co-principal Victoria McMullen-Dunn for winningstate High School Principal of the Year at a convocation last month, with the winner saying she has a team of teachers and other employees who make her success possible.
"At the end of the day, I'm just one person," she said.
The board's discussions grew bitter, however, as the meeting progressed, until board President Richard Terrell decreed that he was referring the last two items on the agenda to the Building Committee and declared that the meeting was over.
Terrell asked board members several times to observe proper decorum, to no avail.
The acrimony began with a discussion about the board's 9-3 vote last month to request that the state legislative auditor conduct an investigative audit of the board's finances.
Superintendent Carlos Sam said he had forwarded the request to the Legislative Auditor's Office, with a copy of the meeting's minutes, and provided members with correspondence concerning the request.
Sam said the state auditors replied that they have several projects underway at the moment but would contact Terrell to discuss the request.
In a discussion of approving a contract with auditing firm Postlethwaite & Netterville about conducting the annual financial audit of the school system, which is due by Dec. 31, Terrell said in order for the legislative auditor to conduct an investigative audit, someone has to make an allegation of financial wrongdoing.
The state auditor, however, could ask Postlethwaite & Netterville to look into the allegation as part of its routine audit, Terrell said.
"The legislative auditor is not going to send somebody out," Terrell said.
"What is the allegation?" board member Michael Bradford asked.
"I think we can say at this point there is no allegation," replied member Melvin Hollins, adding that some board members want to know more about how the district's money is spent.
"We need more detail on the money going out," member Derald Spears Sr. said, with credit cards mentioned in the discussion.
A move to hire the auditing firm for a fee of $48,500 resulted in Spears' substitute motion to seek proposals from other firms, but the measure failed, 4-6, with a member absent and another abstaining.
On the original motion to hire Postlethwaite & Netterville, members Beth Dawson, Hollins, Mitch Harrell, Terrell, Joyce Kent, Bradford, Lillian Drake and Ed Brooks Jr. voted in favor of the firm, while Spears dissented. Tim Corcoran, who pushed for the legislative audit, and Rufus Nesbitt abstained.
Nesbitt chimed in angrily, however, when an architect outlined steps to be taken to build a new press box at East Feliciana Middle School, where the Jackson-based high school plays its football games.
Nesbitt said the board has never formally agreed to build the press box, but members told him the plan is to seek quotes on its construction, present them to the Building Committee and then to the full board.
Speaking to employees in the audience, and drawing a rebuke from Terrell, Nesbitt said, "I hope the board is as generous to you with your 13th check as it is with this press box."
The board usually awards an extra payment to employees each year from surplus tax revenues dedicated to employee salaries and benefits.
The meeting ended with Corcoran unable to get the board to take action on two requests: to hear a fire suppression proposal at Slaughter Elementary from the town's fire chief and to repair and add skirting to buildings at Clinton and Slaughter elementaries.
Corcoran agreed to send the fire protection request to the building committee, but authored a motion to direct the superintendent and maintenance director to do the repair work at the two schools.
When bickering broke out, however, Terrell shut the meeting down.