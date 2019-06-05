Fall rodeo tickets, more available
Tickets are on sale for the October Angola rodeo dates. Call the ticket office at (225) 655-2607 or (225) 655-2030 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets and information are available at angolarodeo.com. Online purchases cannot be made on mobile devices.
OTHER FALL EVENTS: Tickets are on sale for several annual events, including the Southern Garden Symposium on Oct. 18-19 and the Wags & Whiskers Gala on July 27, both in St. Francisville. Visit southerngardensymposium.org and bontempstix.com for information.
The Day the War Stopped eventThe annual re-enactment of the Day the War Stopped in St. Francisville is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16. The event recalls the burial of a Union officer by Masons in St. Francisville. Visit The Day the War Stopped on Facebook.
Summer at the library
All aboard for model trains
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders will open its exhibits to the public for free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson.
Lip Sync Battle coming up
Weather postponed the Lip Sync Battle, so it is set for June 22. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m. at West Feliciana Sports Park. Cost is $2 per person, benefiting the Royal Blue Club. Concessions will include adult beverages. Call (225) 784-8447 to enter the competition.
Rummage sale
A rummage sale to benefit the LSU Agricultural Center's 4-H Office in West Feliciana, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, is planned for July 18-20. Proceeds will help purchase an outside shed to hold equipment and items for 4-H and the school gardens.
Junior firefighters sought
The Slaughter Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that it has restarted its Junior Firefighter Program. It is affiliated with the National Volunteer Fire Council's National Junior Firefighter Program. Members must be 11 to 17 years old, must be in good academic standing and must have good moral character. Members must attend required training and events. Email slaughterfd.la@gmail.com.