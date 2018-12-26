MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful, a statewide community improvement organization, will begin accepting letters of intent for its 2019-20 Healthy Community Grant on Jan. 15, with letters due to the organization by Feb. 12.
The grant provides funding to support local projects and programs that bring about behavioral changes needed to improve, preserve and protect the natural beauty of Louisiana. Grant funds of $2,500 to $8,000 per project are available to encourage community action in the areas of litter and waste reduction; recycling; reusing; litter enforcement; and environmental education, as they relate to the group's mission of promoting personal, corporate and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana, according to a news release.
The grant, which provided $92,000 for projects throughout Louisiana in 2018, is a reimbursement grant and is open to nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, schools and universities, Keep America Beautiful affiliates, and pre-certified affiliates. The letter is required as the first step in applying for the grant. After a first selection round, applicants will be invited to submit a formal application, due March 25. The funding cycle for the grant will run from Aug. 1, 2019, to May 1, 2020.
Since 2004, Keep Louisiana Beautiful has awarded over $3 million in grants to local communities in the areas of litter abatement, waste reduction, recycling and environmental education.
“We are thrilled to fund local initiatives and support those who are working for a cleaner and more beautiful Louisiana through our grant opportunities,” said Susan Russell, executive director of the organization.