The faculty and staff of East Feliciana High School will honor its first nine-weeks honor students beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, with a drive-thru ceremony at the high school.
Students will receive a certificate, medallion and trophy. Principal’s list honorees are students who have made As in all subject areas. A and B Honor Roll are students who have a combination of As and Bs.
“We are so proud of your diligence and dedication,” said Victoria McMullen-Dunn, principal. “Congrats again, Tiger students.”
The first nine weeks principal’s list includes seniors Marcailah A. Booker, Shannon H. Dawson, Ke’Jaylin L. Dunn, Shannon K. Harrell, Alexis K. Hunt, Mya D. Matthews, Jadelyn M. Minor, Joshua D. Smith and Lilian M. Williams; juniors, Cierra S. Irvin and Adam D. Underwood; and sophomore Samyrah C. George.
The first nine week’s A and B honor roll includes seniors Diamond L. Armstead, Tim’neisha D. Brooks, Ta’Lyiah R. Causey, Kadaijah M. Collins, Andrew D. Givens, Derrick M. Johnson, Jada X. Kelly, Naila N. Matthews, Terry J. Matthews, Jeremiah Robinson, Mariah C. Sept, Nicholas Underwood and Jalen D. Wesley; juniors Senia E. Barnes, Ja’Kaiyah B. Brown, Quade J. Harris, Kaelee L. Jackson, Branesha L. Spears, Jamar K. Whitfield, Ka’nazashia N. Williams and Allynn R. Wingfield; sophomores, Chrisalyn J. Cannon, Chynna M. King, Frankiena A. Sensley and Alayisha Sholes; and freshman Ty’laiajh D. Stewart.