Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall.
First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
I spoke with the Tigers’ head coach Darius Matthews about his team’s summer preparations and what we can possibly expect from them this season.
Matthews said he was impressed this offseason with the high level of attendance he saw from his players throughout the summer.
“We had great turnout all summer, and the guys were really excited to be there,” the coach said.
This commitment to the cause could be due, in part, to the large core of returning starters that the East Feliciana Tigers will boast in this upcoming campaign. According to Matthews, the Tigers have eight starters coming back on offense and nine starters returning for the defense. That level of experience within the squad is an invaluable thing, and many of the Tigers’ returning starters are high-level athletes.
“I might as well read you the whole roster," he said when asked who he thought would provide the most impact this season.
One name that was impossible not to specifically mention was that of Trey’Dez Green, one of the top overall recruits in Louisiana for the Class of 2024 who already has offers from LSU and Alabama. The junior tight end is also a highly sought-after recruit in basketball, his original sport of choice. The 6-foot-7 Green is a mismatch waiting to happen on every single offensive snap for his size alone. As such, his presence makes the East Feliciana offense very difficult to stop.
Another player that makes the East Feliciana offense hard to stop is Mills Dawson, the returning starting quarterback who lit up the skies for over 2,000 passing yards in his 2021 junior season. As a senior, the 6-foot-5 Dawson will only be looking to build on his incredible junior campaign and help lead his team as far as they can go. Mills Dawson’s younger brother John Barley Dawson was another name that came up in our discussion, with Matthews going as far to say that the sophomore linebacker reminds him of one of East Feliciana’s greatest exports, former LSU and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kendell Beckwith.
Senior running back and linebacker Chandler Wilson, a player who Matthews called “the focal point” of the team, is certainly another one to watch for his contributions on both sides of the ball. Quen’braylon Dunn was also specifically mentioned by Matthews for his playmaking ability at both the slot receiver and cornerback positions. According to Matthews, “(Dunn) is the kind of player who can turn a two-yard play into a 10-yard play with his agility and speed.”
Takiri White, a second-team All-District safety last season, also got a mention from Matthews, who said has made big strides this offseason. Matthews said White has become “a real student of the game” over the past several months and the junior safety should make a big impact this fall.
Moving back to the team as a whole, the No. 1 advantage Matthews believes his team has over the competition this season is speed. Simply put, Matthews feels his team is flat-out faster than just about anyone they’ll come up against.
“If you play man coverage or run a blitz against us, we’re going to outrun you,” Matthews said.
The coach also feels that his skill players can match up and compete with anybody they come up against, but the offensive and defensive lines are where he is a bit worried. “Our biggest dilemma is up front,” he said. He continued, “We struggled a little bit on the offensive and defensive line last season, but this year we’ve got more linemen that can come in and play so we don’t get as tired.”
That added depth will ensure that fatigue is less of a factor for the Tigers this season.
Matthews said the team's goal is always "to get better every day and try to win every game we play.”
In more specific terms, Matthews highlighted the district title as a goal that is high on the list for this season. “We haven’t won (the district) since 2014, so we definitely want to get back there.”
Finally, he mentioned that his team would like another crack at Class 2A powerhouse Many High School, the team that knocked East Feliciana out of the playoffs last season en route to a berth in the 2A state championship game. Those roughly 17 returning starters remember the loss all too well, having been just seven points behind Many before the start of a disastrous fourth quarter which saw them eventually lose 51-22. A rematch is own the mind of most players.
The East Feliciana Tigers return to action on Aug. 26 for a jamboree matchup with Slaughter Community Charter. The season will kick off in earnest on Sept. 2 with a road game against the West Feliciana High School Saints.