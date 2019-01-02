On Dec. 14, nearly 500 graduates received degrees from Southern University at its fall commencement. Led in by Traci Smith, chief student marshal, graduates convened to receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as commissions to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.
The newest alumni heard from one of their own, Dr. Maurice Sholas, a physician and principal for Sholas Medical Consulting LLC.
“You may look at today as a glorious ending, but it is a glorious beginning,” Sholas said to the graduates.
The Baton Rouge native reflected on his family legacy of Southern alumni, beginning with his parents, who met at the university.
“My first visit to Southern was while I was in my mother’s womb,” Sholas said. “My heart was set on Southern from the start in spite of naysayers — those who said I could go to a 'good school' because I had good grades. Well, Southern University wasn’t just good to me. It was great.
“I came here to see what is possible for people like us (black people). I became a part of a community that care for and cared about me.”
Sholas said Southern prepared him for life beyond the Bluff in a number of ways, including him going on to Harvard to receive his master’s and doctoral degrees.
“Southern gave me the confidence to stand with those from corners of the world I’d never heard of,” he said.
Sholas told the graduates to not fret about tomorrow as they celebrated their achievements today.
Sholas closed by reminding the graduates that Southern is a family-oriented organization that reaches well beyond the acres in the capital city.
“Your SU tribe is a short phone call or text away,” he said. “And my service to you is not over after this message. What I know ... what I have experienced is yours. We are Southern.”
Local graduates included:
GRADUATE SCHOOL
MASTER OF SCIENCE IN NURSING
Casey Michelle Payne, Ethel
COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ACCOUNTING
Desmond M. Hopkins, St. Francisville
COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH
Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Studies
Kaylin C. Eilers, St. Francisville; Diamond C. London, Clinton
NELSON MANDELA COLLEGE OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCE
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Xavier B. Barge, Clinton; Teziona S. Keller, Slaughter; Timothy T. Thompson, Slaughter
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SOCIAL WORK
Eboné A. Ferguson, Ethel
DOLORES MARGARET RICHARD SPIKES HONORS COLLEGE
Davonne Franklin, B.S. in Computer Science; Kaitlen McClendon, B.S. in Agricultural Sciences; Nathaniel Hampton III, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Uniqua S. Nelson, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Keyarias Pegues, B.A. in Criminal Justice; Tierney D. Rowe; B.S. in Nursing; Shalyric Self, B.A. in Mass Communication