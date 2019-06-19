Emily Caroline Rushing has been named Centreville Academy’s STAR Student for the 2018-19 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program.
Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi through its Education Celebration, a news release said.
STAR Students are selected based on academic excellence. Both ACT scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school's STAR Student. Throughout high school, Emily has maintained a 4.0 GPA in her coursework and scored a 31 on her ACT.
Emily, the daughter of Tommy and Sandy Rushing, was honored during the annual Education Celebration on April 11 at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson, Mississippi. She is a member of the Beta Club and Student Council and serves as her class president. She is also the editor of the yearbook. Emily plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where she will major in nursing.
Each STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student's scholastic achievement. Emily chose Walt Gaston as her STAR Teacher. Gaston received a bachelor's degree in sociology and biology from the University of Mississippi. He received a master of theology from the Memphis Theological Seminary and a Master of Education Administration from Delta State University. Gaston has more than 30 years of experience in teaching and administration.