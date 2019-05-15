Unknown.jpeg

The Silliman golf team includes, from left, Lucas Staples, Hastings Dawson, Brett Baker, Bo Gilkison, Mills Dawson and Blake Lyons.

 Provided photo

The Silliman Wildcat golf team won the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools 3A State Golf Tournament on May 6 in Cleveland, Mississippi.

The team's total score was 329, beating second place Bayou Academy by 8 strokes.

Brett Baker, Silliman's only senior, shot a 71 to win low medalist after going to a 5 hole sudden death playoff. Baker has signed with Meridian Community College on a full golf scholarship. 

Other scores:

Hastings Dawson (10th grade) shot 76; Bo Gilkison (10th) shot 87; Mills Dawson (8th) shot 95; Lucas Staples (10th) shot 96; and Blake Lyons (11th) shot 100.

The team won eight of nine tournaments this season. The team placed second in the ninth one.

