The Silliman Wildcat golf team won the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools 3A State Golf Tournament on May 6 in Cleveland, Mississippi.
The team's total score was 329, beating second place Bayou Academy by 8 strokes.
Brett Baker, Silliman's only senior, shot a 71 to win low medalist after going to a 5 hole sudden death playoff. Baker has signed with Meridian Community College on a full golf scholarship.
Other scores:
Hastings Dawson (10th grade) shot 76; Bo Gilkison (10th) shot 87; Mills Dawson (8th) shot 95; Lucas Staples (10th) shot 96; and Blake Lyons (11th) shot 100.
The team won eight of nine tournaments this season. The team placed second in the ninth one.