With football coming to an end, it is time to look forward to spring sports. Luckily for us, one of those spring sports has already started. The basketball season is up and running, and it’s time to take a look at what this season is going to hold for Feliciana teams.
Missing the playoffs last year, the Tigers of East Feliciana High School are looking to bounce back in the coming months. For those unaware, for most high school basketball teams the season starts with multiple tournaments in December. The Tigers already went through one tournament to open the season and performed admirably. The boys have quite a bit of time off, however, and they will not return to action until taking part in the East Iberville Tournament on Jan. 4. In the opening game of the January tournament, the Tigers will attempt to exact revenge on a Woodlawn team that already handed them a loss in early December.
East Feliciana girls basketball is also in the thick of the regular season, opening things up in late November with a loss to East Iberville. Much like the boys, the girls also have a good bit of time off. They will step back on the court on Jan. 10 to face Capitol High School.
The Silliman boys basketball team did not get off to a good start this season, dropping two very close games against Wilkinson County Christian. However, that only shows room for growth. The Wildcats were a top seed in last season's regional playoffs. That is a hard milestone to meet, much less surpass, but it is more than possible if they can pick up the pieces and get things back on track.
The Silliman girls team is in a similar boat. They have dropped some games in the early part of the season, but have all of the ability and a good amount of time to get it back together. Both Silliman basketball teams will come back just a few short days after Christmas to host the Silliman Tournament.
The Lady Knights of Slaughter Community Charter School finished up their December stretch of games on Dec. 16. They will get things started again in the new year on Jan. 7 in a game against Capitol High School.
Finally, we come to West Feliciana. Having not much success at all in recent years, the boys basketball team is out in the hopes of making this season different. Though they have started the season out poorly, there is still time to right the ship and hopefully make a push for the playoffs this year.
The West Feliciana girls basketball team is two years removed from their last appearance in the state playoffs, but they look ready, willing, and able to change those fortunes this season. They opened up with a bang, starting things off with a big win over Belaire High School.