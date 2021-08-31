The Slaughter Fire Department was one of many COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered in East Feliciana Parish last week.
Parish Manager Jody Moreau said the National Guard was called upon to assist at fire stations and other sites in the parish.
Kelly Davis, assistant fire chief in Slaughter, said a manageable, but steady stream of residents came to the station, and she was encouraged by the effort to reduce the spread of the more-contagious delta variant across the parish.
Moreau and other area leaders have been pushing for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine in recent months as the parish's vaccination rates lagged.