Jackson residents on Nov. 20 lined the Highway 10 pathway leading to the last patrol of Officer Ric “J3” Martin.
Law enforcement officers and first responders from several jurisdictions formed a joint unit charged with escorting the earthly remains through the small town Martin served from 2006 to the present.
Martin, who served and fought his entire life in uniform, battled his last adversity, cancer, in uniform. Martin chose to endure cancer treatment while on active duty with the Jackson Police Department until mere weeks before his death.
Martin served in the U.S. Marines before serving four years as a Gary, Indiana, police officer. After a vacation to Louisiana, he returned and stayed. He worked at Angola for 25 years before retiring from the Department of Corrections in Angola. He worked for the East Feliciana Sheriff's Department for two years before joining the Jackson Police Department in 2006.
The last words marking his life were his own, and he used his obituary to encourage the men and women in public service. “To all my brothers and sisters who wear the badge, do so with honor and pride,” he wrote. “It is a calling needed in these days of turmoil.”
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kathy Johnson Martin, of Ethel; a son, Richard Lee Martin Jr. and daughter-in-law, Ashley Martin; and a grandson, Logan Marchand, all of Slaughter; a sister, Jackie Lynn Heckman of Indiana; and his adoptive father and mother, Mike and Stacy Courtney of Jackson.
A favorite story was told that when Martin spoke to his prospective wife right before their wedding he asked her if she would be at the service the next day. She replied “with bells on.”
Martin’s memorial service ended after his nieces distributed bells throughout the crowd. Moving forward, participants will not only be able to say that they attended Martin’s service. They will recall that they were there with bells on.