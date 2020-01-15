Registration for 4-H Summer Camp is open.
This educational camp is a five-day, four-night adventure for fourth- through sixth-graders and will take place June 8-12, at the Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center in Pollock, about 20 miles north of Alexandria.
The cost is $225 per camper and includes lodging, meals, transportation, camp T-shirt and a group picture. A scholarship is available to assist families financially.
Activities include swimming, canoeing, archery, as well as choosing to participate in one of seven educational tracks to learn in a nontraditional environment, enjoying the outdoors and interacting with youth from across the state.
Space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. To secure your child’s spot, a $75 nonrefundable deposit is due to the East Feliciana 4-H Office (4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, La. 70722) by Feb. 14.
Contact Xavier Bell, East Feliciana Parish 4-H Agent, at (225) 683-3101 or by email at XBell@agcenter.lsu.edu for an application and information.