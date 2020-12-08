Learn to show livestock
The East Feliciana 4-H is inviting youth in the parish and surrounding area to a livestock showmanship clinic Dec. 19 at the Clinton Arena, 14730 La. 10. This event is open to interested, prospective, new and experienced livestock exhibitors. Register at https://bit.ly/EFShowmanship.
Contribute a card at the library
Audubon Regional Library branches in Clinton, Jackson and Greensburg are collecting holiday cards for senior citizens who may be alone this year. The plan is to give nursing homes and the Louisiana Veterans Home residents at least one card this holiday season to remind them they are not forgotten.
Drop off notes of cheer before Friday, Dec. 11, and the library will deliver them. At least 300 cards are needed to reach all residents. You may use store bought cards or make your own. Include a thoughtful note to help spread some kindness this year. The library has limited supplies to get you started. Stop by any library location for information.
West Feliciana water office hours
The West Feliciana Parish Water and Sewer Business Office has new hours. The water/sewer department drive-thru window is available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All new customer applications, meter installation requests and account transfers will be handled from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Remember your health
Enrollment for the Affordable Healthcare Act is open until Dec. 15 to apply for health care for 2021. Sign up for coverage at healthcare.gov. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, call (800) 318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov for free advice.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
While the facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish.
The agency is also is providing transportation services to all residents of the parish for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana public transit at (225) 683-9862.
Save the date
The Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited announced its banquet will be Feb. 25.