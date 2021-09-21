The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Monday to transfer $600,000 to its general fund account to pay for preliminary work on a road overlay project next year.
The money is being moved from the Health Unit Fund, which has a surplus.
Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall said the $600,000 is expected to cover the cost of engineering services, culverts, installing cross-drains and other work to seek bids for the paving work.
The jury also authorized the Forte & Tablada engineering firm to develop the scope and design work for the road overlays.
Hall said he and Public Works Committee Chairman Jason McCray want the overlays to be the state highway standard of 3 inches of asphalt, rather than the 1 or 1.5-inch overlays that were done in the last project to include more roads in the work.
The thinner asphalt overlays failed to hold up to traffic, he said.
Hall said McCray was adamant about following state standards.
“His thing was let’s do it right this time,” Hall said.
The jury also will seek bids from contractors for a complete overlay of specific roads, rather than seeking bids for overlay work per mile.
The result last time was some roads were not paved for their entire width, Hall said.
The jury expects to have about $2 million available for the work next year, with individual jurors deciding which roads are done.
Jurors also authorized Forte & Tablada to design repairs to nine bridges that the state will order closed within the next year if the jury does not address their deficiencies.
On another matter, Parish Manager Jody Moreau asked jurors to spread the word about a special monoclonal antibody infusion center that state and federal health authorities set up in Clinton last week to treat people who have developed COVID-19.
He said a positive covid test and a referral from a medical facility are needed for a person to receive the treatment.
A rule of thumb about the treatments is that they work best if patients seek them as soon as possible after they develop symptoms and test positive for the disease, Moreau said.
The center is located at the Early Learning Center on Plank Road, at the intersection with the parish jail road.