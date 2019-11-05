CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Monday to seek applications for the position of parish manager through Dec. 5.
Parish Manager Sonya Crowe announced last week that she would not ask the jury to reappoint her to a new four-year term when her current term ends in January. The parish manager runs the day-to-day operations of the Police Jury.
New terms for jurors, including three new members, begin Jan. 13.
Crowe said she will finish her term but plans to accept a job with Landmark Bank of Clinton on Jan. 13.
She has asked to be reappointed as jury treasurer on a part-time basis to continue working on the jury's finances.
Former Parish Manager John Rouchon, who was not reappointed in January 2016, has said he will be applying for the position.
On another matter, the jury's Finance Committee earlier Monday declined to recommend setting jurors' pay to the maximum allowed by state law, $1,600 per month. Jurors now receive $1,200 for attending two meetings per month.
"Let the next jury set the pay," committee Chairman Chris Hall said.
Crowe said, however, that the jury should set a formal procedure for reimbursing jurors for their mileage expenses, noting that she cannot figure out what formula was devised for the current reimbursements.
Public hearings will be required to change jurors salaries and mileage reimbursements, Crowe said.
Jurors also filled four vacancies on the Planning and Zoning Commission on the Executive Committee's recommendation.
Jurors reappointed Alzatta Cox and Shirley Anderson, named Josh O'Quin to finish the term begun by Chip Bunch and appointed Royann Lane to finish Joe Howell's term.
Former commission chairmen Larry Hofstad and Richard Howell, who had applied for the positions, criticized the Executive Committee for a lack of discussion last week when the members made the recommendations.
"I'm seriously disappointed that there was no discussion," Hofstad said, while Howell questioned when the members actually had a discussion.
Howell said he was not objecting because he was not picked to fill a vacancy, suggesting the jury's decision to exclude him perhaps "was a blessing in disguise."
Hofstad said he initially questioned O'Quin's appointment because his mother, Chrissie O'Quin, will be seated as a juror in January, but he said he now believes a conflict of interest won't exist.
He said, however, that an ethical question could arise if Josh O'Quin, a building contractor, votes to approve a subdivision and later builds a house on the property for the landowner.
After a discussion, District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said he will seek an opinion from the state Ethics Board on Hofstad's question.
A discussion of recent damage to Quiet Lane by a Natchez logger operating without a permit was referred to the Executive Committee for a closer look at possible changes to the parish's logging ordinance.
Homeland Security Director Joseph Moreau estimated $480,000 in damage was done to roads in the area of the logging job, including crushing a culvert at the intersection of Quiet Lane and Greenbrier Road.