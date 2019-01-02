BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,950 graduates at the university’s 297th commencement exercises Dec. 14.
The number of degrees awarded is a record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to Asian and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester and awarded the second most degrees to African-American students during any fall commencement, a news release said.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their students.
There were 158 honor graduates recognized during the ceremonies for having high GPAs and received magna cum laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors. Also included among the honor graduates were 48 University Medal recipients who graduated with the highest-grade point averages in the class.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated seven students who earned College Honors, including two local men — Jimmy Saravia, a Baton Rouge native, graduating in biological sciences; and Michael Stein, also a native of Baton Rouge, graduating in history.
Two LSU graduates were recognized during LSU’s fall commissioning ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 13, in the Hill Memorial Library. Lukas K. Dretzka, of Baton Rouge, was commissioned from the Army ROTC program, and Nikolaus James Bihlmeyer, also of Baton Rouge, was commissioned from the LSU Air Force ROTC program. One graduate from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who took part in LSU’s Army ROTC program was commissioned.
Area graduates include:
EAST FELICIANA PARISH
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Courtney Garrett Gardner, Clinton.
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Alonzo Jones Jr., East Feliciana.
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Sierra Alisa Sterling, Clinton.
GRADUATE SCHOOL
MASTER'S
Amy Helene Simoneaux, Slaughter.
West Feliciana Parish
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Austin James Kirk, St. Francisville.
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Brandon M Hilliard and Haylee Marie Mendenall, St. Francisville.
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Sarah Nicole Crabtree, St. Francisville.
GRADUATE SCHOOL
CERTIFICATE
Leanna Becnel Cupit, St. Francisville.
MASTER'S
Margaret Mathes Hughes, St. Francisville.