CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury may decide this month whether to change how land is divided for development as home sites in the parish.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 on May 25 to recommend that the Police Jury adopt a set of regulations for so-called “minor subdivisions” of land that do not require construction of roads, sewer systems, water lines and other infrastructure.
The proposed changes got a frosty reception from several jurors and members of the public who heard them discussed during a special May 20 commission meeting.
The commission barely had a quorum to act at the second meeting on the proposal submitted by a special committee jury President Louis Kent appointed several months ago.
Members Martin Macdiarmid, Richard Tarver Sr., Ashley Ferguson and John Rouchon voted for the changes, while Josh O’Quin voted against the recommendation.
Members Shirley Anderson, Debbie Odom and Royann Lane were absent, and Chairman Ronald McMorris had to step out of the room for a personal matter when the vote was taken.
The six members present voted unanimously a few minutes later to recommend that the Police Jury call a public hearing and vote on the more comprehensive land development ordinance the committee presented in tandem with what Rouchon calls subdivision regulations.
Copies of the two proposals have not been made available for public review, and Rouchon, a member of the special committee, said they will be offered for review if the jury acts on them.
One change the minor subdivision regulations would allow is the creation of five lots on a private servitude for access to a public road. The Police Jury’s ordinance now limits such developments on private roads to four lots.
In an April 17 email to commission members, Rouchon said the commission can start operating under the new regulations as soon as it adopts them.
In the May 20 “roundtable” discussion on the regulations, Rouchon and committee member Jeff Moody argued that the Planning Commission has the authority under state law to adopt and use the new regulations without the Police Jury’s blessings.
Rouchon backed away from that stance in the later meeting, saying the commission has the authority to adopt them but the jury must amend its ordinance to do away with the four-lot limit.
He also said the jury has to require a developer to reserve a 60-foot wide right of way to fit the new specifications. It now only requires a 30-foot servitude.
O’Quin asked what was the advantage of allowing five lots on nonpublic roads, and Rouchon replied that the idea of five lots came from the Capital Region Planning Commission, which prepared subdivision regulations several years ago that the jury refused to adopt.
Former commission Chairman Richard Howell, a lawyer, said state law allows up to five lots but does not require them.
In the May 20 meeting, Rouchon and Moody argued with Howell over the limits state law puts on planning and zoning commissions.
During the earlier meeting, juror Chris Hall told Rouchon and Moody the jury will not adopt any looser restrictions on subdivisions on private roads, saying postal carriers, garbage collectors and water system employees will not travel on private roads.
“You’re going to wind up with what I call substandard subdivisions all over the parish,” Hall said.
“Why aren’t we pushing for paved roads? Why not push for a higher standard of development?” O’Quin asked.
The document Rouchon calls “subdivision regulations” also allowed for six to 20-lot developments on private roads, but after that provision ran into a buzz saw of opposition at the first session, he said he had moved that to the major subdivision ordinance.