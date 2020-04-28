The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from March 4-April 22:

March 4

Erin Pittman: 26; 4303 Cooper Lane, Jackson; cruelty to animals, disturbing the peace fighting

Paul Spearman: 39; 9443 Old Highway 66, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace fighting

March 7

John Parker: 41; 1113 Midway Road, Slaughter; DWI third offense

Earnest Henderson: 43; 401 Genola Road, Clinton; five bench warrants

March 8

Ron Green: 39; 2941 La. 952, Jackson; battery of a dating partner by strangulation

William Broussard: 50; 4726 Lower CC Road, Clinton; fugitive

Mark Guillory: 34; 3050 Market St., Jackson; warrant

March 9

Amber Ard: 28; 11211 Church St., Clinton; domestic violence, disturbing the peace

March 10

Angelina Armstrong: 32, 4419 Richmond Drive, Ethel; aggravated assault

March 12

DeAndre Galmo: 32, 14303 Robertson Lane, Clinton; resisting an officer, entry or remaining after forbidden

Kiante David: 24; 11208 La. 16 North, St. Francisville; possession of a firearm or carry concealed, signal lamps and signal device, operating a vehicle with suspended license

March 13

Richard Peden III: 42, 7922 La. 63, Clinton; domestic abuse battery

March 15

Melvina Hawkins: 18, address unavailable; aggravated assault with a firearm

Tony Williams: 43; 149 Howard Jackson St., Jackson; possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

March 16

Anthony Blackmon: 33; 2804 Rush St., Slaughter; resisting officer by giving false information, possession of drug paraphernalia

March 18

Craig White: 54, 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; domestic abuse battery

March 19

Deandre Galmon: 32; 14034 Robertson Lane, Clinton; unauthorized use of a movable, driver must be licensed

March 21

Charles Dan Murray: 43; 3352 Race St., Jackson; domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated

Justin Zachary: 26; 2803 La. 957, Ethel; fourth offense with two counts domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

March 25

Francisco Tomas: 22; 863 Hammond Manor Drive, Baton Rouge; terrorizing, stalking, no driver’s license on person, person must be licensed, unlawful production manufacturing distributing or possession of fraudulent documents for identification

March 29

Randall David: 43; 2607 Meadowwood Drive, Slaughter; domestic abuse battery

March 31

Jacquelyn McCarven: 26; 16069 La. 10, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Juston Neely: 28; 16064 La. 10, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

April 2

John Paul Sullivan: 26, 3979 Amy Benton Lane, Pine Grove; carjacking

April 12

Connie Lester: 50; 9470 Arleen Ave., Zachary; bench warrant

April 22

Michael Murray: 22; 1490 Miss. 569 South, Liberty, Mississippi; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, turning movements and required signals, switched plates, expired license plates

View comments