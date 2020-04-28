The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from March 4-April 22:
March 4
Erin Pittman: 26; 4303 Cooper Lane, Jackson; cruelty to animals, disturbing the peace fighting
Paul Spearman: 39; 9443 Old Highway 66, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace fighting
March 7
John Parker: 41; 1113 Midway Road, Slaughter; DWI third offense
Earnest Henderson: 43; 401 Genola Road, Clinton; five bench warrants
March 8
Ron Green: 39; 2941 La. 952, Jackson; battery of a dating partner by strangulation
William Broussard: 50; 4726 Lower CC Road, Clinton; fugitive
Mark Guillory: 34; 3050 Market St., Jackson; warrant
March 9
Amber Ard: 28; 11211 Church St., Clinton; domestic violence, disturbing the peace
March 10
Angelina Armstrong: 32, 4419 Richmond Drive, Ethel; aggravated assault
March 12
DeAndre Galmo: 32, 14303 Robertson Lane, Clinton; resisting an officer, entry or remaining after forbidden
Kiante David: 24; 11208 La. 16 North, St. Francisville; possession of a firearm or carry concealed, signal lamps and signal device, operating a vehicle with suspended license
March 13
Richard Peden III: 42, 7922 La. 63, Clinton; domestic abuse battery
March 15
Melvina Hawkins: 18, address unavailable; aggravated assault with a firearm
Tony Williams: 43; 149 Howard Jackson St., Jackson; possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
March 16
Anthony Blackmon: 33; 2804 Rush St., Slaughter; resisting officer by giving false information, possession of drug paraphernalia
March 18
Craig White: 54, 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; domestic abuse battery
March 19
Deandre Galmon: 32; 14034 Robertson Lane, Clinton; unauthorized use of a movable, driver must be licensed
March 21
Charles Dan Murray: 43; 3352 Race St., Jackson; domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated
Justin Zachary: 26; 2803 La. 957, Ethel; fourth offense with two counts domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
March 25
Francisco Tomas: 22; 863 Hammond Manor Drive, Baton Rouge; terrorizing, stalking, no driver’s license on person, person must be licensed, unlawful production manufacturing distributing or possession of fraudulent documents for identification
March 29
Randall David: 43; 2607 Meadowwood Drive, Slaughter; domestic abuse battery
March 31
Jacquelyn McCarven: 26; 16069 La. 10, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Juston Neely: 28; 16064 La. 10, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
April 2
John Paul Sullivan: 26, 3979 Amy Benton Lane, Pine Grove; carjacking
April 12
Connie Lester: 50; 9470 Arleen Ave., Zachary; bench warrant
April 22
Michael Murray: 22; 1490 Miss. 569 South, Liberty, Mississippi; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, turning movements and required signals, switched plates, expired license plates