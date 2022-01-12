EFMS_SADD_Club

Members of the SADD Club at East Feliciana Middle School, along with their sponsor Sabrina Jones, partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to distribute Thanksgiving dinner to community members in need. From left are Charlie Bryant, Adaren Alexander, MarKayla Armstead, Alvriona Wilson, Jones, Jakaylin Irvin, Haven Bryant, Jada Dunn, ZaYin Lewis, Aaliyah Haynes and Kamyriah Jackson.

 Provided photo

