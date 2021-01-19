Like everything else this year, the annual Feliciana Livestock show looked a bit different under the barns in St. Francisville.
The Feliciana Livestock Show was not sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, but the show format was altered to promote social distancing and limit the number of exhibitors and spectators present at one time.
Using a “show and go” method, the exhibitors met by category, showed their animals and then left with their animals after awards were presented.
Competition started Thursday and ended Sunday. Next step for the exhibitors is the district show.