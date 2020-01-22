Water treatment change coming in West Feliciana
West Feliciana Water Works District No. 13 is changing its method to disinfect water to meet federal and state standards. The change is expected to go online Thursday, Jan. 30.
The change should not affect most people, but people with dialysis machines or who have aquatic life need to take steps to remove chloramines from their tap water. The district asks people to share this information with others who may not have seen this.
For information, contact West Feliciana Water Works District 13 at (225) 635-3864 and ask to speak with Julius Metz, utility superintendent at ext. 3660.
Church anniversary
The annual church anniversary for Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 N., St. Francisville, will be observed at the 8:20 a.m. worship service Sunday. The Rev. Donald Turner, of Bethlehem Baptist Church, is the guest speaker. For information, call (225) 635-5422.
Chamber golf event set
The East Feliciana Parish Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual golf tournament on March 16 at The Bluffs. The four-player scramble starts with lunch and registration at noon and play at 1 p.m. The form with prices is available at East Feliciana Parish Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or call (225) 634-7155.
Spring sports registrations open
- Registration is open through Feb. 28 for limited spots in the East Feliciana Little League. The fee is $100 per child by Feb. 28 and increases to $125 after that. Visit efll.website.sportssignup.com to sign up.
- Registration is open for soccer for pre-K to sixth grade in West Feliciana. The costs is $75 for a seven-game season at West Feliciana Sports Park. Some games will be in Zachary. Deadline to register is Feb. 12. Register at brsoccer.org. Call (225) 924-2157 for information.
Learn about leprosy in Louisiana
A presentation on leprosy in Louisiana will be held at the Clinton branch of the Audubon Regional Library at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Baseball benefit planned
The West Feliciana Diamond Backers are holding the First Pitch Dinner to support West Feliciana High baseball on Feb. 8 at Grace Episcopal Church's Jackson Hall, 11621 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Tickets are $40. The speaker is Mike Thornhill, former coach of the team.
A social hour and silent auction start at 6 p.m. with the welcome at 6:30 p.m. and food after that. A live auction starts at 8 p.m. A cash bar will be available. Funds go to support the high school team, including completion of covered batting cages.
Food and wine event planned for West Feliciana Chamber
The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is holding a new event, the Uncorked Wine and Food Showcase Fundraiser. A ticket provides tastings of food from a dozen local restaurants as well as samples of wines and various cocktails. The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at 1796 at The Myrtles. Tickets are $50 in advance and $65 at the door. Visit bit.ly/UncorkedWestFel.
Mardi Gras parade set to roll
Feliciana Family & Friends Clinton Mardi Gras parade will line up at noon Saturday at East Feliciana Middle School on Plank Road. Call (225) 615-5137 or (225) 719-0586 for information.
The group running Marston House reminds parade attendees that the Marston House grounds are closed to the public as the house is under repairs.
Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited announces banquet
The Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be hosting its annual banquet on Feb. 13 at Hemingbough. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.ducks.org/louisiana/events or by contacting Stuart Lambert at (337) 945-2497 or slamb536@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Prenatal and newborn class set
Lane Regional Medical Center will offer a free prenatal and newborn baby care class at 10 a.m. Saturday in the hospital’s Staff Development Classroom.
“The Pregnancy Workshop” is an overview of what to expect during pregnancy and delivery for the soon-to-be mom. “Baby Care Basics” covers everything new moms, dads and grandparents need to know to care for newborns in the first weeks of life. A tour of Baby Lane (the labor and delivery unit) is included.
Partners are encouraged to attend; child care is not provided. Registration is required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Leadership North looking for class members
Leadership North 2020 is an annual leadership development program for the north Baton Rouge region. The Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosts the program along with other groups. Participation is open to people living or working in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central, Baker, Pointe Coupee and East and West Feliciana parishes.
Participants must have the full support of the organization or business they represent. Email taylor@zacharychamber.com for dates and an application.