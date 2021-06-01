Summer reading is here
WEST FELICIANA: From now through July 29, the West Feliciana Public Library invites residents to join the Summer Reading Program. Anyone under the age of 18 is welcome to participate. Register any time by coming to the library to pick up a reading log. Earn prizes for every hour of reading completed.
The library has scheduled programs to keep kids and teens engaged and excited about reading all summer long. For the full schedule, visit the www.wfplibrary.org or drop in for a calendar. Not ready for in-person programming? Grab-and-go kits will be available for kids and teens throughout the summer, with a new kit available for each age group each week.
Call the library at (225) 635-3364 or send an email to the youth services librarian Jennifer Goudeau at jgoudeau@wfplibrary.org.
EAST FELICIANA: Registration has opened for “Tales and Tails,” the summer reading program at Audubon Regional Library. Readers earn Book Bucks to spend at local stores. Visit www.audubonregional.net or www.facebook.com/audubonregional.net. Call Clinton at (225) 683-8753 or Jackson at (225) 634-7408.
Re-enactment planned June 12
The Day the War Stopped, which marks a specific event in West Feliciana during the Civil War is June 12 in St. Francisville. Watch re-enactments and listen to biographies and lectures of the people portrayed in this event. A jambalaya cook-off is also planned.
East Feliciana students can earn to learn
Upward Bound Math and Science at Southern University, servicing East Feliciana Parish, has a new free summer program offering a chance to earn up to $400 while learning, for those who qualify. The program includes college tours, LEAP 2025 help, college prep workshops and tutoring. Call (225) 771-3880 and ask for Timothy Williams.
OLLI returns
The Felicianas Chapter of OLLI at LSU has a coffee event for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville (at the corner of U.S. 61). Keith Thorne, of the LIGO Observatory in Livingston, will present "Listening for Bumps in the Ocean of Night," an update on discoveries since the original discovery of gravitational waves in 2015 and LIGO plans. The free event is open to all OLLI members and the public. Refreshments will be served.
Sponsors needed for livestock show
East Feliciana 4-H will host the first Feliciana Fall Classic livestock show on Nov. 13 at Clinton Arena, 14730 La. 10. Livestock to show will include registered beef heifers and bulls and commercial heifers. The show is seeking local businesses and individuals as sponsors for tax-deductible donations to keep the entry fee low. Obtain a copy of the sponsorship form at www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/parishes/east%20feliciana/features/4-h/livestock.
Ride to Clinton
The next Clinton Community Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in downtown Clinton. Shop for handmade items, baked goods, food, plants and more. The market will host a Cruising Clinton Car and Truck Show. For information, contact pauldavidson@bbcc.org.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.