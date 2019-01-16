A special primary election for state representative in districts 18 and 62, which include the Felicianas and Zachary, will be held Feb. 23.
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Jan. 23. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Feb. 2. Early voting is 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 9-16, except Sunday.
Qualifying ended Friday. Running for state representative in District 18, which includes part of West Feliciana Parish, are:
- NaTashia Carter Benoit, Democrat, Port Allen
- Tammi G. Fabre, Republican, New Roads
- Jason Lee Fowler Jr., Republican, New Roads
- Jeremy S. LaCombe, Democrat, New Roads
- "Bill" Spencer, Democrat, Maringouin
- Gary "Sprout" Spillman, Democrat, Bueche
Running for state representative in District 62, which includes East Feliciana Parish and parts of East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana Parish, are:
- Roy Daryl Adams, Independent, Jackson
- Dennis Aucoin, Republican, Clinton
- Jerel Giarrusso, Democrat, Zachary
- Tarries Greenup, Democrat, Clinton
- Jonathan Loveall, Democrat, Clinton
Richard Clay Howell, a Democrat from Jackson qualified in District 62 but has withdrawn according to the Secretary of State website.